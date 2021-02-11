BBC World News barred from airing in China

11 February 2021 23:48 IST

Move comes a week after Britain's media regulator revoked Chinese state television's broadcast licence

British television channel BBC World News has been barred from airing in China, the National Radio and Television Administration said on Friday, a week after Britain's media regulator revoked Chinese state television's broadcast licence.

In a statement issued on the stroke of the Lunar New Year, the administration said an investigation found BBC World News' China-related reports had "seriously violated" regulations, including that news should be "truthful and fair," had harmed China's national interests and undermined national unity.

The channel therefore does not meet requirements for foreign channels broadcasting in China and its application to air for another year will not be accepted, it added.

English-language BBC World News is not included in most TVchannel packages in China but is available in some hotels and residences.

Two Reuters journalists in China said the channel had gone blank on their screens.

BBC ‘disappointed’

BBC said it was disappointed that its world news channel had been barred from airing in China.

"We are disappointed that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this course of action," a BBC spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

"The BBC is the world’s most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear or favour."

‘Unacceptable’, says UK Foreign Ministry

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Thursday said China's decision to ban the BBC World News channel was unacceptable and damaged China's global standing.

"China’s decision to ban BBC World News in mainland China is an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom," Mr Raab said on Twitter.

"China has some of the most severe restrictions on media & internet freedoms across the globe, & this latest step will only damage China’s reputation in the eyes of the world."

On Feb. 4, British media regulator Ofcom revoked ChinaGlobal Television Network's (CGTN) licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom after an investigation found the licence was wrongfully held by Star China Media Ltd.