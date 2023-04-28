ADVERTISEMENT

BBC chief quits amid furore over role in Boris Johnson loan

April 28, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - London

The chairman of the BBC has resigned after a report found he breached the government rules governing public appointments

AP

A logo outside the headquarters of the BBC in London. BBC chief Richard Sharp on April 28, 2023, quit his role following allegations by a newspaper that he was recommended for the job weeks after helping then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 ($990,000) loan guarantee. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The chairman of the BBC quit on April 28 after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a 2021 loan for Boris Johnson, who was the U.K.'s Prime Minister at the time.

The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under political pressure after it was revealed that Richard Sharp helped arrange the line of credit weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.

The £800,000 ($1 million) line of credit came from wealthy Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, who was introduced to Mr. Johnson by Mr. Sharp, a Conservative Party donor. Mr. Johnson was the party's leader as well as British Prime Minister.

Mr. Sharp said he was quitting to “prioritise the interests of the BBC” after making an “inadvertent” breach of the rules.

“I feel that this matter may well be a distraction from the corporation’s good work were I to remain in post until the end of my term," he said.

Mr. Sharp said he would remain in his BBC role until the end of June while the search for a successor takes place.

A report on the incident by senior lawyer Adam Heppinstall published on Friday found Mr. Sharp “failed to disclose potential perceived conflicts of interest”.

The investigation is the latest uncomfortable episode for the 100-year-old BBC, which is funded by a license fee paid by all households with a television and has a duty to be impartial in its news coverage.

The public broadcaster is frequently a political football, with some members of the Conservative government seeing a leftist slant in its news output and some liberals accusing it of having a conservative bias.

The BBC was engulfed in a storm over free speech and political bias in March when its leading sports presenter, former England soccer player Gary Lineker, criticised the government’s immigration policy on social media.

Lineker was suspended – and then restored after other sports presenters, analysts and Premier League players boycotted the BBC airwaves in solidarity.

