Battle begins for Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement

Within hours of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, Washington found itself preparing for an expected and fierce battle on Friday over the timing of a replacement justice for the court, weeks away from the presidential election.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a condolence message on Friday night praising Justice Ginsburg’s life but also saying, “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” In 2016 he had blocked a (GOP controlled) Senate confirmation vote on former U.S. President Barack Obama’s justice nominee Merrick Garland eleven months before the election.
A woman puts flower on a memorial altar as people gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, U.S. on September 19, 2020.
| Photo Credit:
Reuters
Referring to the 2016 confirmation issue following conservative Justice Antonin Scalia’s death, Mr. McConnell’s statement said that since the 1880s no Senate has confirmed the nominee of an opposite-party President. Mr. McConnell‘s statement came despite Justice Ginsburg final public wish that a new justice not be found till after the election.
By Saturday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump had signalled his intent to nominate a new justice. The President, who prides himself on having successfully filled two supreme court seats with conservative justices, tweeted to the GOP on the importance of selection of U.S. Supreme Court justices: “We have this obligation, without delay!”
His opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had stated on Friday night that the newly-elected President should nominate the next justice. Chuck Schumer, the top Democratic senator echoed this sentiment. A number of Senators face re-election in tightly contested states and how they vote will be an important factor in determining whether a Trump nominee is confirmed.
