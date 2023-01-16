  1. Lessons from Russia’s Ukraine war: If the war was left to Russia and Ukraine, the former would have, in theory, secured a victory. Despite initial miscalculations, the Russians made incremental gains in the early months of the war. But what changed the ground reality was Western help to Ukraine, writes Stanly Johny.
  2. Wolf warrior diplomacy: While Zhao Lijian, China’s most famous ‘wolf warrior’, is sidelined, the hard edge to Chinese diplomacy is here to stay, writes Ananth Krishnan.
  3. Oil deal: As China seeks to expand its footprint in the region, the recent signing of a multi-million-dollar deal between Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co and the Taliban in Kabul could be a fundamental test for the future of Afghanistan-China cooperation, writes Kabir Taneja is Fellow, Strategic Studies Programme, Observer Research Foundation.
  4. A riot of losers: Jair Bolsonaro must take the blame for what happened in Brasilia, which was reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters, said The Hindu editorial on the violent storming of state buildings last weekend. You can view the dramatic scenes here.
  5. The Great Recession, COVID-19 pandemic are shining the spotlight on the role of macroeconomic policies, Employment policy expert of the ILO, Kee Beom Kim tells A. M. Jigeesh in this interview.