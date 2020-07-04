Watch | Barcelona opera house reopens with a concert for plants

04 July 2020 17:35 IST

A video on Barcelona opera house's reopening with a concert exclusively for plants

On June 22, Barcelona's El Liceu opera house reopened with its first concert to an audience of 2,292 plants. This unique concert was organised a day after Spain lifted its coronavirus lockdown.

The idea came from conceptual artist Eugenio Ampudia. The purpose was to get people to reflect on sustainability and their relationship with nature. After the concert, all the plants were to be donated to healthcare professionals working on the frontlines against the virus. Spain is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Advertising

Advertising