Banned scribe calls Imran a ‘helpless’ PM

Hamid Mir, a prominent Pakistani journalist who was taken off air indefinitely for making hard-hitting remarks against the military, has said that Imran Khan is a “helpless” Prime Minister and underlined that there is a growing “climate of fear” for media personnel in the country.

Mr. Mir, the host of the now-off air talk show ‘Capital Talk’ of Geo News channel, on May 28 delivered a fiery speech at a protest staged by scribes against an attack by “unknown” persons aginst journalist Asad Ali Toor in Islamabad.


