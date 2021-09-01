Bank of England names Huw Pill as new chief economist

London

01 September 2021 18:42 IST

He will start his new role at the BoE on September 6.

The Bank of England named Huw Pill, a former chief European economist at Goldman Sachs, as its new chief economist, replacing Andy Haldane who stepped down earlier this year.

Pill is currently a senior lecturer at Harvard Business School and worked in senior roles at the European Central Bank before joining Goldman Sachs in 2011. He will start his new role at the BoE on September 6.

Advertising

Advertising