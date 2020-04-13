Banish self-centredness, Pope tells the world

Pope Francis called on Sunday for global solidarity in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, urging the relaxation of international sanctions, debt relief for poor nations and ceasefires in all conflicts. He also warned the European Union (EU) that it risked collapse if it did not agree on how to help the region recover.

The Pope’s Easter “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) message, delivered from an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, was by far his most pressing and political since his election in 2013.

Saying the message of this year’s “Easter of solitude” should be a “contagion of hope,” he heaped praise on doctors, nurses and others risking their lives to save others and hailed those working to keep essential services running.

“This is not a time for indifference, because the whole world is suffering and needs to be united in facing the pandemic,” he said in the message, almost entirely dedicated to the pandemic’s effects on personal and international relations. “Indifference, self-centredness, division and forgetfulness are not words we want to hear at this time. We want to ban these words forever!”

Collective action needed

Pope Francis expressed sympathy for those not able to bid farewell to their loved ones because of restrictions, for Catholics who have not been able to receive the sacraments and for all those worried about an uncertain future. “In these weeks, the lives of millions of people have suddenly changed,” he said.

The Pope said now was the time for politicians and governments to avoid “self-centredness” and take decisive, concerted action to help each others’ populations live through the crisis and eventually resume normal life. He also called for debt reductions or forgiveness for the poorest nations, without naming any countries.

Pope Francis expressed particular concern for the future of Europe, saying it was vital that rivalries that existed before the Second World War “do not regain force” as a result of the pandemic.