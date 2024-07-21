GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangladesh's Supreme Court scraps most job quotas that triggered deadly protests: reports

Bangladesh's Supreme Court dismissed a lower court order that had reinstated quotas; directs that 93% of government jobs will be open to candidates on merit

Published - July 21, 2024 01:51 pm IST - DHAKA

Reuters
Students clash with police during a protest over the quota system in public service, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 19, 2024.

Students clash with police during a protest over the quota system in public service, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh's Supreme Court on July 21scrapped most of the quotas on government jobs that have sparked student-led protests in which at least 114 people have been killed, local media reported.

The court's Appellate Division dismissed a lower court order that had reinstated the quotas, directing that 93% of government jobs will be open to candidates on merit, without quotas, the reports said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government had scrapped the quota system in 2018, but the lower court reinstated it last month, sparking the protests and an ensuring government crackdown.

