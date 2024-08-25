GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangladesh’s former Textile and Jute Minister arrested in Dhaka

Former Bangladeshi Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi was arrested amid a crackdown on officials from ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government

Published - August 25, 2024 01:55 pm IST - Dhaka

PTI
Former Bangladeshi Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi

Former Bangladeshi Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi | Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

Bangladesh’s former Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi has been arrested in Dhaka as the police take stern measures against officials and Ministers of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, according to media reports on Sunday (August 25, 2024).

“The 76-year-old leader was detained late Saturday (August 24, 2024) night from a house in the capital city Dhaka around 3 a.m.,” The Daily Star newspaper quoted Paltan police station officer-in-charge Mollah Mohammad Khalid Hussain as saying.

Bangladesh ‘mass’ murder case: Deposed PM Sheikh Hasina sued

“The Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained him and brought him to the Detective Branch (DB) office,” according to The Dhaka Tribune.

“Gazi was kept at the DB office as the police station is badly damaged following recent violence,” Mr. Hussain said, adding that a group of people besieged the house after knowing his location there.

However, the police officer did not provide any details regarding the case for which he was arrested.

Earlier, a murder case was filed against 105 individuals, including Ms. Hasina and Mr. Gazi, at Rupganj police station in Narayanganj.

Also Read: Bangladesh interim government to revoke diplomatic passports issued to MPs during Hasina era

Mr. Gazi was elected MP from Rupganj-1 constituency in Narayanganj in the 12th parliamentary elections held in January with the Awami League’s boat symbol.

On Saturday (August 24, 2024), a Dhaka court placed Salman F. Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to Ms. Hasina, former Law Minister Anisul Huq, former Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni and two others on different terms of remand for interrogation in four murder cases.

Also Read: Bangladesh’s student movement and Hasina’s exit: the hard truth and India’s hour of reckoning 

Apart from the three, former Chief Whip ASM Feroz and former Army officer Major General Ziaul Ahsan were also placed on remand in murder cases. Cases have been filed against many officials or Ministers of the ousted Hasina-led government after she resigned and fled to India on August 5 following massive protests against the quota reform system in Bangladesh.

Most leaders of the Awami League have gone into hiding since Ms. Hasina's resignation. Many Hasina-led Awami League party members are in jail after the new interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge on August 8 following the fall of the previous government.

