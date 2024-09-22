ADVERTISEMENT

11 Bangladeshis arrested in Tripura for illegally entering India

Published - September 22, 2024 06:55 pm IST - Agartala

PTI

11 Bangladeshi nationals along with 3 Indian facilitators were arrested at Agartala Railway Station. Photo Credit: Government Railway Police, Tripura via X/GrpTripura

A total of 11 Bangladeshis have been arrested in Tripura for allegedly entering India without valid documents, Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Sunday (September 22, 2024).

“Three of their Indian facilitators have also been nabbed,” a GRP officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a GRP team nabbed the Bangladeshis at Agartala railway station on Saturday (September 21, 2024) evening when they were planning to go to Chennai and Ahmedabad by train.

They were detained and taken to Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) station and during interrogation, they confessed to having crossed the international border illegally and that they were planning to go to Chennai and Ahmedabad, officer-in-charge Tapan Das said.

He said the 11 Bangladeshis and three Indians were produced before a local court on Sunday (September 22, 2024) seeking police remand.

