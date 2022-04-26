Bangladeshi jailed for life over terror attack on top novelist

He later told police that his target was "an enemy of Islam"

Photo Credit: Getty Images

A Bangladesh court sentenced a man to life behind bars on Tuesday for stabbing one of the country's most celebrated authors, accused by the attacker of insulting Islam.

Foyzul Hasan was convicted under anti-terror laws over the 2018 attack on science fiction writer and professor Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, who survived the ordeal.

The 28-year-old was caught by students and teachers after stabbing Mr. Iqbal in the head and neck at the author's university campus in the northeastern city of Sylhet.

Hasan was not linked with any extremist outfit but was encouraged to carry out attacks after reading jihadist literature online, Judge Nurul Amin Biplob said in his verdict.

The judge said Hasan believed a children's book written by Mr. Iqbal mocked and defamed Solomon, one of the Biblical prophets also revered in Islam.

A co-defendant of Hasan's was sentenced to four years in jail while four others were acquitted, prosecutor Mominur Rahman Titu said.

Mr. Iqbal, 69, is a bestselling writer and celebrated secular activist.

He is known for outspoken criticism of religious extremists and for demanding the leaders of the country's top Islamist party be put on trial over abuses committed during the country's 1971 War of Independence.

He won the country's top literary prize, the Bangla Academy Award, in 2004.

Mr. Iqbal's stabbing came after a wave of fatal machete attacks by Islamist extremists on secular and atheist writers, as well as gay rights activists.

Bangladesh has since launched a nationwide crackdown on Islamist groups, killing more than 100 militants in raids across the country and arresting more than 1,000 suspected extremists.