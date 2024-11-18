 />
Bangladeshi ex-ministers face ‘massacre’ charges in court

Dozens of Hasina’s allies have been taken into custody since her regime collapsed, accused of involvement in a police crackdown that killed more than 700 people during the unrest that led to her ouster

Published - November 18, 2024 11:04 pm IST - Dhaka

AFP
Police personnel escort detainee Zunaid Ahmed Palak (C), former junior Information Technology Minister and a member of Bangladesh’s ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, to the country’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) court in Dhaka on November 18, 2024.

Police personnel escort detainee Zunaid Ahmed Palak (C), former junior Information Technology Minister and a member of Bangladesh’s ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, to the country’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) court in Dhaka on November 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Thirteen Bangladeshi former top government officials arrested after the revolution in August appeared in court Monday (November 18, 2024) accused of “enabling massacres”, with prosecutors repeating extradition demands for exiled ex-leader Sheikh Hasina.

Dozens of Hasina’s allies have been taken into custody since her regime collapsed, accused of involvement in a police crackdown that killed more than 700 people during the unrest that led to her ouster.

Hasina is continuing her political activities from India; Delhi must return her to face trial: Bangladesh Chief Advisor Yunus

Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said the 13 defendants, who included 11 former ministers, a judge and an ex-government secretary, were accused of command responsibility for the deadly crackdown on the student-led protest that ousted the regime.

Ms. Hasina, who fled to old ally India by helicopter on August 5, was also due in court in Dhaka on Monday (November 18, 2024) to face charges of “massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity”, but she remained a fugitive in exile.

“We have produced 13 defendants today, including 11 former ministers, a bureaucrat, and a judge,” Mr. Islam, the chief prosecutor of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal, told reporters.

“They are complicit in enabling massacres by participating in planning, inciting violence, ordering law enforcement officers to shoot on sight, and obstructing efforts to prevent a genocide.”

Around half a dozen lawyers supported the defendants, who were brought from custody and led into court surrounded by a ring of security forces to separate them from the large crowd outside.

Ms. Hasina’s 15-year tenure saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

Bangladesh will seek extradition of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina from India: Interim chief Yunus

The charges the 13 face are so far limited to the police crackdown on student-led protests, but Mr. Islam requested more time to compile evidence stretching back further.

“The crimes that led to mass murders and genocide have occurred over the past 16 years across the country,” he told reporters.

The court gave prosecutors until December 17 to submit their investigation report.

‘Seeking assistance’

The defendants listened to the charges read to them but were not asked yet to give a plea.

At one point, former industry minister Kamal Ahmed Majumdar stood up and spoke, appealing to the judge that he wanted “to say something”, an AFP reporter in the court heard.

He was not allowed to speak further.

India-Bangladesh ties have been maintained despite political changes, can’t be reduced to ‘single issue’, says Indian envoy

Others in court included once powerful ex-law minister Anisul Huq, former Supreme Court judge Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, and former energy adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury.

Former social affairs minister Dipu Moni is the only woman among the 13.

Mr. Islam said efforts are being made to bring 77-year-old Ms. Hasina to Dhaka for trial, a day after interim leader Muhammad Yunus said Bangladesh was seeking her extradition.

Islam said they had contacted Interpol “seeking assistance in arresting her, as she has committed crimes against humanity”.

Red notices issued by the global police body alert law enforcement agencies worldwide about fugitives.

India is a member of Interpol, but the red notice does not mean New Delhi must hand Hasina over as each country applies their own laws on whether an arrest should be made.

Published - November 18, 2024 11:04 pm IST

