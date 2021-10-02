Bangladesh vows ‘stern action’ against killers of Rohingya leader

Dhaka

02 October 2021 22:20 IST

Killers of refugee leader to be brought to justice

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister vowed “stern action” on Saturday against the killers of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah as calls grew to investigate his shooting. Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, was killed by unknown gunmen in a camp in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday night. He led one of the largest community groups to emerge since more than 7,30,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in 2017.

