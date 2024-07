A Bangladeshi student organiser on July 22 suspended for 48 hours the protests against employment quotas that have spiralled into deadly violence.

“We are suspending the shutdown protests for 48 hours,” Nahid Islam, the top leader of the main protest organiser Students Against Discrimination,” told AFP.

“We demand that during this period the government withdraws the curfew, restores the internet and stops targeting the student protesters.”

