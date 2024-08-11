GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Refaat Ahmed sworn in as Bangladesh’s new chief justice

Refaat Ahmed, Bangladeshi lawyer and jurist, sworn in after the resignation of Bangladesh Chief Justice following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s regime

Updated - August 11, 2024 03:49 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 03:29 pm IST - DHAKA

PTI
Supreme Court of Bangladesh. File

Supreme Court of Bangladesh. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Syed Refaat Ahmed sworn in as Bangladesh’s new chief justice on Sunday (August 11, 2024) a day after Obaidul Hassan stepped down as the top judge following an ultimatum by the protesters demanding a revamp of the judiciary.

Mr. Hassan and five other judges of the apex Appellate Division on Saturday (August 10, 2024) tendered their resignation, five days after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s regime amid massive street protests.

His resignation came as protesters of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement gathered at the apex court premises. The students had issued an ultimatum to him and the judges of the Appellate Division to resign by 1 p.m. Mr. Ahmed took oath as the new chief justice during a ceremony at the Darbar Hall of the president’s official residence at around 12.45 p.m. local time, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Watch: New regime in Bangladesh | Lessons for India & South Asia

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the chief justice. The oath-taking ceremony was conducted by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain, the report said.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in on Thursday (August 8, 2024) as the head of an interim government following the ouster of Ms. Hasina, also attended the event.

President Shahabuddin on Saturday( August 10, 2024) appointed Justice Ahmed as the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh.

Several top officials in Bangladesh, including Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Maksud Kamal and Bangla Academy Director General Professor Dr Md Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari, resigned from their posts in the wake of new protests by students and other demonstrators.

