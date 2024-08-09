Seventeen members of Bangladesh’s interim government took their oaths at a ceremony in Dhaka on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, 84, head of the caretaker government, has taken a super-portfolio encompassing transport, land, defence, aviation and energy. His cabinet, who began work on Friday, have been given the official title of advisers, instead of ministers.

Also Read: Change in Bangladesh, the challenges for India

Bangladeshis on Friday welcomed the new interim government, hoping it would restore order, end repression and hold a fair election to facilitate a democratic transition of power.

Here are the men and women tasked with steering democratic reforms after the end of Hasina’s autocratic 15-year tenure: