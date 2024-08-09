GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh’s new interim government: know who’s who

Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus lead the interim government of 17 people, many strident opponents of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina.

Published - August 09, 2024 02:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the newly formed interim government are sworn in at the Bangabhaban, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 8, 2024.

Members of the newly formed interim government are sworn in at the Bangabhaban, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Seventeen members of Bangladesh’s interim government took their oaths at a ceremony in Dhaka on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

India reminds Bangladesh caretaker government of responsibility to protect minorities, restore law and order

Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, 84, head of the caretaker government, has taken a super-portfolio encompassing transport, land, defence, aviation and energy. His cabinet, who began work on Friday, have been given the official title of advisers, instead of ministers.

Also Read: Change in Bangladesh, the challenges for India 

Bangladeshis on Friday welcomed the new interim government, hoping it would restore order, end repression and hold a fair election to facilitate a democratic transition of power.

Here are the men and women tasked with steering democratic reforms after the end of Hasina’s autocratic 15-year tenure:

Related Topics

Bangladesh / unrest, conflicts and war / civil unrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.