Bangladesh tribunal issues arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina

Published - October 17, 2024 03:34 pm IST - Dhaka

PTI
Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday (October 17, 2024) issued arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday (October 17, 2024) issued arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others, including top Awami League leaders, in connection with alleged crimes against humanity during the recent mass student movement.

The tribunal led by its Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, passed the orders after the prosecution filed two petitions with the tribunal, seeking arrest warrants against them, Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

Bangladesh government cancels national holidays introduced by Hasina regime

The tribunal also directed the authorities concerned to produce the 46, including Ms. Hasina, before it after arresting them by November 18, he said.

In August, Bangladesh’s interim government said that it would try those involved in the killings during the recent mass movement of the students against the Hasina-led government in the International Crimes Tribunal.

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government, taking the death toll to more than 600 since the massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs first started in mid-July.

