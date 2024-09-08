ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh to take necessary steps to extradite deposed PM Sheikh Hasina from India

Updated - September 08, 2024 04:22 pm IST - Dhaka

Necessary steps will be taken to bring former Prime Minister Hasina back under the extradition treaty with India to try her on charges of mass killings during the student-led protests

PTI

Bangladesh will take necessary steps to extradite deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh will take necessary steps to extradite deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India to try her on charges of mass killings during the student-led mass movement against her government, the newly-appointed chief prosecutor of the country's International Crimes Tribunal said on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following unprecedented anti-government protests that peaked on August 5, Ms. Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled to India.

Bangladesh could ask for Sheikh Hasina's return from India, says foreign affairs adviser

Necessary steps will be taken to bring former Prime Minister Hasina back under the extradition treaty with India to try her on charges of mass killings during the student-led protests in July and August, International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will file an application with the International Crimes Tribunal, when it resumes functions, to issue arrest warrants against all the absconding accused including Sheikh Hasina in connection with the cases filed for mass killing and crimes against humanity," he said at a press briefing on the ICT premises in Dhaka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Replying to a question, he said a decision would be taken after consulting with the government about amendments to the existing International Crimes Tribunal Act for holding trial of the new cases filed with IT.

"Information, documents, and evidence against the accused persons will have to be collected from across the country and those will have to be compiled, examined, and placed properly before the tribunal, which is very much challenging and huge task," Mr. Islam added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Sheikh Hasina looks at UAE, Saudi for asylum

According to the interim government's Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, more than 1,000 people have been killed and hundreds injured during the protests against the Hasina-led government.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) last month launched an investigation against Ms. Hasina and nine others on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity that took place from July 15 to August 5 during the students’ mass movement.

Bangladesh becomes the latest case of student power bringing down regimes

Mr. Islam said the International Crimes Tribunal and its investigation team will have to be reconstituted by appointing new judges and investigators as previous judges, prosecution team and investigation agency appointed by the previous government have stepped down after the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed in the country following the fall of the Hasina-led government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US