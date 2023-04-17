ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh to pay Russia in yuan for nuclear plant

April 17, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - DHAKA

Bangladesh is constructing the first of two nuclear power plants in collaboration with Russia's state-owned atomic company Rosatom in a $12.65 billion project

Reuters

The first pour of concrete for the foundation of the first of two VVER-1200 reactors at Rooppur nuclear plant in Bangladesh on November 30, 2017. The reactors have an installed capacity of 1,200 MWe each. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Bangladesh and Russia have agreed to use yuan to settle payment for a nuclear plant Moscow is building in the South Asian country, a Bangladesh government official said on April 17.

Bangladesh is constructing the first of two nuclear power plants in collaboration with Russia's state-owned atomic company Rosatom in a $12.65 billion project, 90% of which is financed through a Russian loan repayable within 28 years, with a 10-year grace period.

"Russia wanted us to make payment in rouble but that's not possible for us. So we have agreed to pay in Chinese yuan," Uttam Kumar Karmaker, a senior official in the Bangladesh Economic Relations Division, told Reuters.

The project will help curb frequent power cuts which analysts expect to worsen this year as Bangladesh's ability to import fuels has taken a hit following a rapid decline in the value of its currency and foreign exchange reserves.

