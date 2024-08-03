GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangladesh students call for nationwide civil disobedience

Government troops killed 200 protesters and 32 children till now to suppress anti-government protests; European Union called for international probe into excessive use of force

Updated - August 03, 2024 01:53 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 01:41 pm IST - Dhaka

AFP
Bangladesh students groups call for nationwide civil disobedience.

Bangladesh students groups call for nationwide civil disobedience. | Photo Credit: AP

Student leaders rallied Bangladeshis on August 3 for a nationwide civil disobedience campaign as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Government weathered a worsening backlash over a deadly police crackdown on protesters.

Watch | Bangladesh protests: The trouble ahead for Hasina government

Rallies against civil service job quotas sparked days of mayhem last month that killed more than 200 people in some of the worst unrest of Ms. Hasina's 15-year tenure.

Troop deployments briefly restored order but crowds hit the streets in huge numbers after Friday prayers in the Muslim-majority nation, heeding a call by student leaders to press the government for more concessions.

Students Against Discrimination, the group responsible for organising the initial protests, urged their compatriots to launch an all-out non-cooperation movement from August 4.

"This includes non-payment of taxes and utility bills, strikes by government workers and a halt to overseas remittance payments through banks," Asif Mahmud, one of the members of this group, told AFP.

Mr. Mahmud's fellow student leaders also said another round of nationwide rallies would be staged on August 3.

"Please don't stay at home. Join your nearest protest march," Mr. Mahmud wrote on Facebook.

Students are demanding a public apology from Ms. Hasina for last month's violence and the dismissal of several of her Ministers.

They have also insisted that the government reopens schools and universities around the country, all of which were shuttered at the height of the unrest.

Crowds on the street have gone further, chanting demands for Ms. Hasina to leave office.

Ms. Hasina, 76, has ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive election in January after a vote without genuine opposition.

Her government is accused by rights groups of misusing state institutions to entrench its hold on power and stamp out dissent, including the extrajudicial killing of opposition activists.

32 children killed

Demonstrations began in early July over the reintroduction of a quota scheme, since scaled back by Bangladesh's Supreme Court, that reserved more than half of all government jobs for certain groups.

With around 18 million young Bangladeshis out of work, according to government figures, the move upset graduates facing an acute employment crisis.

The protests had remained largely peaceful until attacks on demonstrators by police and pro-government student groups.

Ms. Hasina's government eventually imposed a nationwide curfew, deployed troops and shut down the nation's mobile internet network for 11 days to restore order.

Foreign governments condemned the clampdown, with European Union Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell this week calling for an international probe into the "excessive and lethal force against protesters".

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters last weekend that security forces had operated with restraint but were "forced to open fire" to defend government buildings.

At least 32 children were among those killed last month, the U.N. said on August 2.

