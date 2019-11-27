Bangladesh sentences seven Islamic militants to death for 2016 cafe attack

An anti-terrorism Bangladeshi tribunal on Wednesday sentenced seven members of an Islamist militant group to death for plotting the 2016 attack on a cafe in Dhaka, which killed more than 20 people, including an Indian girl.

In a packed courtroom, judge Mojibur Rahman of the special tribunal delivered the verdict, which is likely to be appealed, for the attack on Holey Artisan Bakery in the Gulshan diplomatic zone which sent shockwaves around the world, the BDnews24.com reported.

The convicts — Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Aslam Hossain alias Rashedul Islam alias Rash, Abdus Sabur Khan alias Soheil Mahfuz, Hadisur Rahman Sagar, Shariful Islam Khaled alias Khalid and Mamunur Rashid Ripon — were in the court to hear their death penalty, the report said.

A terrorist group belonging to the banned Neo-Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (Neo-JMB) stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka’s up market Gulshan area and killed over 20 people, mostly foreigners, in the brutal late-night attack on July 1 after the attackers took diners and restaurant staff hostage.

Nine Italians, seven Japanese, an American and an Indian were among the dead. The Indian girl, Tarishi Jain, a student of the University of California in Berkeley, was among those killed in the attack . She was in Dhaka on vacation.

The attackers were also killed in a rescue bid by army commandos.

The Islamic State (IS) claimed to have staged the attack although Bangladesh has declined the presence of any foreign terrorist group in the country and attributed the assault to home-grown terrorists.

“Charges against them were proved beyond any doubt. The court gave them the highest punishment,” public persecutor Golam Sarwar Khan told reporters after the verdict in the capital, Dhaka, amid tight security.

One of the eight people accused was acquitted, he added.

After the ruling, the accused men in the dock in a packed courtroom looked defiant and shouted, “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest), witnesses said.