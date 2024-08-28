ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh revokes ban on Jamaat-E-Islami Bangladesh, its students wing Islami Chhattra Shibir

Updated - August 28, 2024 03:12 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 02:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Illustration by Antony Premkumar J

The Interim Government of Bangladesh led by Prof. Mohammad Yunus on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) ended the ban on Jamaat-E-Islami Bangladesh, its students wing Islami Chhattra Shibir and “all other associated organisations” of JeI Bangladesh.

On August 1, the then Prime Minister Sheik Hasina banned the JEI and all its affiliated outfits for spearheading violence in the country. The Jamaat was actively associated with the protests that eventually led to the ouster of Ms. Hasina, who has sought refuge in India.

Bangladesh wants harmonious ties with India, but New Delhi mustn't interfere: Jamaat-e-Islami chief

The JeI Bangladesh is an offshoot of the Jamaat-e-Islami, which was established on August 26, 1941 in Lahore. In East Pakistan, as Bangladesh was known then, Ghulam Azam spearheaded the Islamic movement. The Jamaat favoured an undivided Pakistan and even campaigned for it after the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

After the Babri Masjid demolition, JEI projected itself as the voice of the majority and gained prominence in the mainstream.

