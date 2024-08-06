GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangladesh protests: President dissolves Parliament, clearing the way for elections to replace Sheikh Hasina

As Bangladesh waited for a new government to emerge, a key student leader said protesters wanted Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus to head an interim government

Updated - August 06, 2024 04:23 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 04:19 pm IST - Dhaka, Bangladesh

AP
Army clears an entrance of the Ganabhaban, the Bangladeshi Prime Minister’s residence, a day after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 06, 2024.

Army clears an entrance of the Ganabhaban, the Bangladeshi Prime Minister’s residence, a day after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 06, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bangaldesh’s President dissolved Parliament on August 6, clearing the way for new elections to replace the longtime Prime Minister who resigned and fled the country following weeks of demonstrations against her rule that descended into violent unrest.

The streets of Dhaka appeared calmer on August 6, with no reports of new violence as jubilant protesters thronged the ousted leader’s residence. Some posed for selfies with soldiers guarding the building where a day earlier angry protesters had looted furniture, paintings, flower pots and chickens.

As the country waited for a new government to emerge, a key student leader said protesters wanted Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus to head an interim government.

Follow LIVE updates from the crisis in Bangladesh on August 06, 2024

Mr. Yunus, who is currently in Paris for the Olympics, called Ms. Hasina’s resignation the country’s “second liberation day.” He could not immediately be reached for comment, but student leader Nahid Islam said Mr. Yunus had agreed.

Bangladesh’s figurehead President and its top military commander said late on August 5 that an interim government would be formed soon to preside over new elections.

Ms. Hasina’s 15 years in power ended with the leader and her sister boarding a helicopter for India, as thousands of protesters defied military curfew orders to march on her residence, which they later sacked along with buildings associated with her party and family. Her departure came after protests against a quota system for government jobs grew into broader challenge to her 15-year rule as scores were killed in clashes between protesters, security forces and pro-government activists.

Military chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zamam said earlier he was taking temporary control of the country, as soldiers tried to stem unrest. The military wields significant political influence in Bangladesh, which has faced more than 20 coups or coup attempts since independence in 1971.

Earlier on August 6, protest leader Sarjis Alam told reporters that they had asked the president to dissolve Parliament by 3:00 p.m., and threatened to renew demonstrations otherwise as they seek to “repair the state.”

India closely monitoring status of minorities in Bangladesh: Jaishankar in Parliament

“We have proposed the name of Muhammad Yunus with his consent, now if someone else comes from among the MPs, we will not allow that to happen,” he said.

A longtime opponent of the ousted leader, Mr. Yunus was accused of corruption by her government and tried on charges he said were motivated by vengeance. He received the Nobel in 2006 for work pioneering microlending.

Mr. Islam, the organizer, said protesters would propose more names for the Cabinet, and suggested that it would be difficult for those in power to ignore their wishes.

Amid celebrations, student Juairia Karim said it was a historic day: “Today we are getting what we deserve,” she said. “Everyone is happy, everyone is cheerful.”

But the country was still counting the toll of weeks of violent unrest that produced some of the country’s worst bloodshed since the 1971 war of independence. Many fear that Ms. Hasina’s departure could lead to even more instability in the densely populated South Asian nation, which is already dealing with crises from high unemployment to corruption to climate change.

Watch: What next for Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh ties with India?

Violence just before and after Ms. Hasina’s resignation left at least 109 people dead, including 14 police officers, and hundreds of others injured, according to media reports, which could not be independently confirmed.

Amid security concerns, the main airport in Dhaka, the capital, suspended operations for eight hours.

In the southwestern district of Satkhira, 596 prisoners and detainees escaped from a jail after an attack on the facility on August 5 evening, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported, as police stations and security officials were attacked across the country.

Police in Dhaka mostly left their stations and assembled in a central barracks in fear of attacks after several stations were torched or vandalized.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party on August 6 urged people to exercise restraint in what it said was a “transitional moment on our democratic path.”

“It would defeat the spirit of the revolution that toppled the illegitimate and autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina if people decide to take the law into their own hands without due process,” Tarique Rahman, the party’s acting chairman, wrote on the social media platform X.

In a statement on August 5, the United Nation’s human rights chief, Volker Türk, said the transition of power in Bangladesh must be “in line with the country’s international obligations” and “inclusive and open to the meaningful participation of all Bangladeshis.”

The 76-year-old was elected for a fourth consecutive term in a January vote that was boycotted by her main opponents. Thousands of opposition members were jailed before the polls, and the U.S. and the U.K. denounced the result as not credible, though the government defended it.

