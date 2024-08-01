GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangladesh police release student leaders after unrest

Published - August 01, 2024 11:23 pm IST - Dhaka

PTI, AFP
A still from the students’ protest. File

A still from the students’ protest. File | Photo Credit: AP

The Bangladesh police freed six student leaders on August 1 whose campaign against civil service job quotas sparked deadly nationwide unrest, as the government looked to calm tensions and forestall fresh demonstrations.

Students Against Discrimination staged nationwide rallies last month that ended in a police crackdown and the deaths of at least 206 people, according to a count of police and hospital data.

Bangladesh bans Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir under anti-terrorism law

The group’s leadership were among thousands picked up in the police dragnet that followed some of the worst unrest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year tenure.

“All six quota movement coordinators have been returned to their families this afternoon,” Deputy Commissioner Junaed Alam Sarkar said.

Bangladesh police lob stun grenades to disperse march over excessive use of force

Meanwhile, Bangladesh banned the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir under anti-terrorism law, accusing the fundamentalist party of instigating protests. The development comes after a meeting of the ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance passed a resolution earlier this week.

Bangladesh / World

