Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina offers India to use Chattogram, Sylhet ports

March 20, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Dhaka

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said this move would increase regional connectivity and enhance people-to-people contacts

PTI

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has offered India to utilise the country’s ports in Chattogram and Sylhet, asserting that it would boost connectivity and enhance people-to-people contacts in the region.

The Chhattogram port is an important seaport in Bangladesh, which is strategically located due to its proximity to India’s north-eastern States.

Also read: Oil pipeline with India will play vital role in ensuring fuel security in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

“India can use our Chattogram and Sylhet ports if they want,” Dhaka Tribune newspaper quoted Prime Minister Hasina as saying when Ram Madhav of India Foundation called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban on March 19.

Ms. Hasina said this move would increase regional connectivity and enhance people-to-people contacts.

During her interactions with Mr. Madhav, Ms. Hasina also conveyed her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the report said.

Mr. Madhav appreciated the socioeconomic advancement in Bangladesh under Ms. Hasina’s leadership.

“Bangladesh and India have excellent friendship as neighbouring countries and hope that this relationship will continue in future,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

