Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina condoles passing away of Sonia Gandhi’s mother

She expressed her “deepest shock and sadness’ on the demise of Ms. Gandhi’s mother.

Kallol Bhattacherjee
September 02, 2022 00:03 IST

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her “deepest shock and sadness” on the demise of Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. “Despite these tragedies on our paths, our lives must continue. It is my firm belief that the values, affection, love and legacy taught and left behind by Madam Maino will be a source of inspiration and strength for you and your family members and will take you all forward in the coming days,” said PM Hasina in a signed letter sent to Ms Gandhi.

