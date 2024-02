February 15, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - Dhaka

Bangladesh Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus said several of his firms had been “forcefully” occupied and taken over by unidentified outsiders, weeks after he was convicted of violating national labour laws.

“Four days ago, some people came and took control forcefully,” he told a press conference, without giving further details on those involved.

