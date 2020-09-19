Bangladesh mourns Islamistleader’s death

Tens of thousands of people gathered to mourn the controversial leader of Bangladesh's largest Islamist group as his funeral was held on Saturday in a rural southeastern town, police said.

Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi, who led the hardline Hefazat-e-Islam group since it was formed in 2010, died of age-related complications on Friday in Dhaka. He was believed to be over 100 years old.

His death came just a day after an unprecedented revolt involving thousands of students at his madrasa, forcing him to resign after three decades as its helm.