GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh launches drive to recover looted weapons

Bangladeshi security forces recover thousands of guns after deadly unrest, with former leader Sheikh Hasina ousted

Published - September 04, 2024 11:09 pm IST - Dhaka

AFP
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladeshi security forces have launched an operation to recover thousands of guns, including those seized during deadly unrest that led to the ouster of autocratic leader Sheikh Hasina, police said on Wednesday.

Weeks of student-led demonstrations escalated into mass protests, with Ms. Hasina fleeing by helicopter to neighbouring India on August 5 after 15 years in power.

Police had tried to stem the protests with gunfire but protesters responded by storming and looting police stations, when weapons were seized.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus is now leading an interim government after Ms. Hasina's fall.

More than 3,700 weapons of different types had been recovered during an amnesty to surrender guns that ended on Tuesday.

However, more than 2,000 weapons, including rifles, are missing, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition and hundreds of tear gas canisters and stun grenades.

"Those arms which have not been submitted to the police stations within the deadline... the looted arms will be considered illegal," senior police official Enamul Haque Sagor said.

The Army and the police, as well as other security force units including the paramilitary Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar forces, are taking part in the weapons sweep.

Two former top police officers have also been detained in connection to the violent suppression of the protests and have been placed on remand, Dhaka deputy police commissioner Obaidur Rahman said.

Both men face accusations of murder, although formal charges have not yet been made.

They include former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, who quit a day after Ms. Hasina fled and has been taken into custody, Dhaka Metropolitan Police said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Police said he had "expressed his willingness to surrender — due to a case against him — while he was under Army custody".

He was placed under remand for eight days on Wednesday, Rahman said.

Another top officer, AKM Shahidul Haque, who had been police chief from 2014 to 2018, was detained on Tuesday and placed on remand for seven days, Rahman said.

More than 600 people were killed in the weeks leading up to Hasina's ouster, according to the preliminary report of a United Nations rights team that said the toll was "likely an underestimate".

Many of those killed were hit by police fire.

Published - September 04, 2024 11:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Bangladesh / personal weapon control

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.