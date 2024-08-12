GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh is experiencing a 'student-led revolution': Muhammad Yunus

Mr. Yunus made the comments at an off-the-record media briefing on Sunday (August 11, 2024) night at a state building being used as a temporary seat of government

Published - August 12, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Dhaka

AFP
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus salutes to the attendees upon arrival at the Bangabhaban to take oath as the head of the interim government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 8, 2024.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus salutes to the attendees upon arrival at the Bangabhaban to take oath as the head of the interim government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bangladesh was experiencing a "student-led revolution" after the ouster of Premier Sheikh Hasina, the South Asian country's new interim leader Muhammad Yunus said.

"This is a revolution, a student-led revolution," the Nobel laureate told a news briefing.

"There's no doubt about [that] because the business of the whole government collapsed."

Two Deputy Governors of Bangladesh Bank resign after Hasina's exit

Mr. Yunus arrived back in Bangladesh from Europe on Thursday (August 8, 2024) after he was called by the student leaders of the protests that toppled Ms. Hasina and asked to steer democratic reforms.

"I said, 'I respect you, I admire you. What you have done is absolutely unparalleled'," he said.

"'Because you ordered me to do this, I take your order'," Mr. Yunus said he told them.

Several top allies of Ms. Hasina, whose iron-fisted tenure ended with her abrupt resignation and flight to India a week ago, subsequently stepped down.

Among them were the former chief justice of the Supreme Court and the central bank Governor.

They had been issued ultimatums to quit their posts by students.

Mr. Yunus said their resignations had been conducted legally.

Bangladesh interim government urges protesters to surrender all illegal firearms within a week

"I'm sure they will find the legal way to justify all of this, because legally... all the steps were followed," he said.

Mr. Yunus made the comments at an off-the-record media briefing on Sunday (August 11, 2024) night at a state building being used as a temporary seat of government.

His office agreed to their publication on Monday (August 12, 2024) evening.

Related Topics

Bangladesh / riots / civil unrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.