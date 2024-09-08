ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh interim govt warns against communal unrest during Durga puja

Published - September 08, 2024 05:45 pm IST - Dhaka

He urged members of the Hindu community to celebrate their festivals with enthusiasm and religious fervour and assured them that no one would be allowed to harm their temples, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported

PTI

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus signs a document after taking the oath of office as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Amid concerns of possible unrest during Durga puja, Bangladesh's interim government on Sunday (September 8, 2024) warned potential troublemakers, pledging tough action against those disrupting communal harmony or targeting places of worship during the Hindu festival.

Durga puja will be celebrated from October 9 to 13.

“If anyone disrupts or harasses people at worship halls, we will not spare them. We will bring them under the law and ensure peace,” Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain said during a visit to the Prematli Gaurang Bari Kalimandir in Godagari at Rajshahi district.

He urged members of the Hindu community to celebrate their festivals with enthusiasm and religious fervour and assured them that no one would be allowed to harm their temples, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

“If you fear attacks on your temples, be assured that no criminals will succeed. We have engaged local people, including madrasa students, to take turns guarding the temples. No one will stop us from celebrating our religious festivals,” Hossain said, asserting that the interim government wants to transform Bangladesh into a state free of discrimination and sectarianism.

The minority Hindu population faced vandalism of their businesses and properties, and destruction of temples, during the student-led violence that erupted following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After unprecedented anti-government protests that peaked on August 5, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India.

On Saturday at Rajshahi Circuit House, Hossain met with government officials and warned that miscreants might attempt to disrupt communal harmony ahead of Durga puja.

“We must collectively resist such efforts,” he said, suggesting that madrasa students could be engaged as volunteers to help safeguard temples during the festival.

The adviser also instructed law enforcement and the administration to take measures to secure puja mandaps.

Last month, thousands of Hindus staged protest rallies in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and the northeastern port city of Chattogram, demanding protection.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance in August said the minority Hindu community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since the fall of the Hasina-led government and termed it as an “assault on the Hindu religion”.

Hindus, who made up 22% of Bangladesh's population at the time of the 1971 Liberation War, now constitute about 8% of 170 million.

