GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh interim government urges protesters to surrender all illegal firearms within a week

Bangladesh interim Government’s Home Affairs Minister urges protesters to surrender illegal firearms or face charges, amid political turmoil in Bangladesh

Updated - August 12, 2024 02:44 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 02:05 pm IST - Dhaka

PTI
Bangladesh interim Government’s Home Affairs Minister said they would investigate to identify the youth in civilian clothes who opened fire at Ansar members.

Bangladesh interim Government’s Home Affairs Minister said they would investigate to identify the youth in civilian clothes who opened fire at Ansar members. | Photo Credit: Reuters

“Bangladesh interim government’s Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M. Sakhawat Hussain on Monday (August 12, 2024) asked protesters to surrender by August 19 all illegal and unauthorised firearms, including the rifles looted from law enforcers during the recent violence,” according to a media report.

“Mr. Hussain said that if those arms were not returned to nearby police stations, then the authorities would undertake a search and if anyone is found in possession of unauthorised weapons, charges would be lodged against them,” The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Bangladesh’s new interim government: know who’s who

Mr. Hussain was talking to reporters at the Combined Military Hospital here after visiting the paramilitary Bangladesh Ansar members who suffered injuries during the mass protest that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Ms. Hasina resigned and fled to India last week leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Mr. Hussain said that around 500 people, including students, were killed and several thousand others were injured during the protest.

Bangladesh crisis: Police call off strike; set to join work on August 12

“A youth was seen in the video taking away a 7.62 mm rifle. That means the rifle was not returned. If you did not hand over (out of fear), hand over the firearms through anyone else,” he said.

Mr. Hussain said they would investigate to identify the youth in civilian clothes who opened fire at Ansar members. However, he toned down yesterday’s comments about shutting down media outlets if they publish or broadcast false or misleading news.

“I said it out of anger. It is not my job,” he said. “I never support shutting down any media.” Last Thursday (August 8, 2024), Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of an interim government replacing Ms. Hasina. A 16-member council of advisers was announced to assist Mr. Yunus in running the state’s affairs.

Related Topics

Bangladesh / unrest, conflicts and war / civil unrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.