Bangladesh interim government sets trail in killings during students' movement

Bangladesh's interim government on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) said it will try those involved in the killings during the recent mass movement of the students against the Sheikh Hasina-led government in the International Crimes Tribunal.

"The interim government has taken preparations to investigate these incidents under the supervision of the United Nations (UN). The murders conducted within the period from July 1, 2024 to August 5, 2024 will be tried by the International Crimes Tribunal," Law Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of Ms. Hasina government on August 5, 2024 taking the death toll to 560 during the three weeks of violence which originated from a students' movement against a controversial quota system in jobs.

"We looked into the incidents of random firing and killings to find the fact whether there is the scope to prosecute it as a crime against humanity. We are working to try the July-August massacres under the International Criminal Tribunal Act 1973, (amended in 2009, and 2013). Under this Act, all those involved in the killings, those ordered them and those assisted them in various ways, can be brought to justice," Dr. Nazrul said.

Stating that an investigation team will work under the full supervision of the United Nations to ensure complete transparency and impartiality, he said, "None of the outgoing government involved in the murder will be exempted."

Speaking at a press conference in Dhaka, the adviser also said that the cases those are false and were filed to harass people during the movement will be withdrawn by tomorrow (August 15, 2024), and other remaining cases will be withdrawn by August 31, 2024.