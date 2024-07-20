Bangladesh imposes nationwide curfew as deadly protests over government jobs escalate

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government on July 19 announced a nationwide curfew across Bangladesh and ordered the deployment of military forces to maintain order following days of deadly clashes over the allocation of government jobs.

The announcement was made by Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of the ruling Awami League party, and came after police and security officials fired on protesters on Friday and banned all gatherings in the capital. Several people were killed, media reports said.

Mr. Quader said the military was deployed to help the civilian administration keep order.