Bangladesh government cancels national holidays introduced by Hasina regime

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus announced that eight national holidays would be scrapped

Published - October 16, 2024 01:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

File picture of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh has cancelled the annual birth anniversary celebration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with several other national holidays that the Sheikh Hasina government had introduced, according to an announcement by interim government.

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, announced on X that eight national holidays introduced by Ms. Hasina would be cancelled, including former president Rahman’s birthday that was celebrated on March 17.

Among the holidays cancelled were the “historic March 7” day, Mujibur Rahman’s birthday on March 17, the birth anniversary of Sheikh Hasina’s brother on August 5, the birth anniversary of Sheikh Hasina’s mother on August 8, the death anniversary of Mujibur Rahman on August 15, the birthday of Sheikh Hasina’s younger brother on October 18, National Constitution Day on November 4 and Smart Bangladesh Day on December 12.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus was appointed the country’s “chief adviser” after the student-led uprising that toppled ex-premier Sheikh Hasina in August.

The 84-year-old microfinance pioneer is helming a temporary administration, to tackle what he has called the “extremely tough” challenge of restoring democratic institutions.

