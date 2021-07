Rescue workers carry the bodies that were recovered after a fire broke out at a factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Rupganj, Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9, 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dhaka

09 July 2021 14:14 IST

At least 40 people were killed after a fire broke out at a six-storey factory outside Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, according to a media report on Friday. The fire broke out at the factory in Naryanganj's Rupganj last night, bdenews24.com reported. Emergency workers have recovered 40 bodies from the burning factory, it said.

Advertising

Advertising