 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh ex-police chief faces crimes against humanity charges

Former police inspector general Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was flanked by serving officers as he was led into court, where prosecutors alleged he was responsible for overseeing massacres, genocide, and crimes against humanity

Published - November 20, 2024 10:24 pm IST - Dhaka

AFP
Police personnel escort detainees Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun (centre), a former police inspector general and Ziaul Ahsan (back second right), a former military general and former director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC), to Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) court in Dhaka on November 20, 2024.

Police personnel escort detainees Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun (centre), a former police inspector general and Ziaul Ahsan (back second right), a former military general and former director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC), to Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) court in Dhaka on November 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh's former police chief appeared in court Wednesday (November 20, 2024) accused of overseeing a deadly crackdown in a failed bid to suppress the August revolution that toppled the regime of Sheikh Hasina.

Former police inspector general Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was flanked by serving officers as he was led into court, where prosecutors alleged he was responsible for overseeing massacres, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

Eight defendants appeared in court in Dhaka, including Ziaul Ahsan, a former commander of the feared Rapid Action Battalion paramilitary force.

Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam, from Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, said the eight men had committed crimes "that even devils dare not do".

Bangladeshi ex-ministers face ‘massacre’ charges in court

Mr. Islam said the former police chief was the "commander of all atrocities carried out against the student protesters", he told reporters outside court after the hearing.

Dozens of Ms. Hasina's allies have been taken into custody since her regime collapsed, accused of involvement in a police crackdown that killed more than 700 people during the unrest that led to her ouster.

Mr. Islam presented a detailed list of crimes allegedly committed by Mr. Ahsan that included extrajudicial killings, the dismembering of bodies, and the surveillance of government critics.

The prosecution said he was also responsible for shutting down the internet during the uprising.

Hasina is continuing her political activities from India; Delhi must return her to face trial: Bangladesh Chief Advisor Yunus

Mr. Ahsan denied all charges.

"I was not in charge of the secret detention centre and never surveilled people," he told the court.

Former lower-ranking officers in court were accused of killing protesters and burning their corpses to destroy the evidence.

One was accused of shooting Shaikh Ashabul Yamin — a student protester whose death was captured on a video shared widely on social media, showing his body being hurled from the top of a police armoured vehicle.

Dengue death toll in Bangladesh crosses 400 as outbreak worsens

The defendants listened to the charges but were not asked yet to give a plea, sitting in silence through most of the hearing.

But one defendant, Majharul Islam, former chief of Dhaka's Gulshan Police Station, broke into tears and raised his hands in prayer above his head.

"I supported the protests, please save me," he begged the court.

The court gave prosecutors until December 19 to complete their investigation report, and the accused remain in custody.

Ms. Hasina's 15-year tenure saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

The court has also issued an arrest warrant for Hasina for alleged "massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity", but she fled to old ally India by helicopter on August 5, where she remains a fugitive in exile.

The court hearing follows similar charges levelled at former top government officials on Monday, including 11 ex-minsters.

Published - November 20, 2024 10:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Bangladesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.