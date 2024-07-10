GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangladesh, China sign 21 agreements, MoU as PM Hasina meets President Xi

China will help Bangladesh economically in four ways by giving grants, interest-free loans, concessional loans and commercial loans, the Chinese President said

Published - July 10, 2024 10:07 pm IST - Beijing

PTI
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, second from right, and her delegation attend a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on July 10, 2024.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, second from right, and her delegation attend a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met President Xi Jinping and her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang in Beijing on July 10 as the two countries signed 21 agreements, MoUs and announced seven more projects to further elevate their strategic cooperative ties.

During the meetings, both countries agreed to elevate their "strategic partnership" to a "comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership,” Bangladesh’s state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported.

China will help Bangladesh economically in four ways by giving grants, interest-free loans, concessional loans and commercial loans, the Chinese President said during the bilateral meeting with Ms. Hasina, it said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, second from left, and his delegation attend a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, fourth from right, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on July 10, 2024.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, second from left, and his delegation attend a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, fourth from right, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Bangladesh’s State Minister at the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications & Information Technology posted a photo of the two leaders’ meeting on X and said, “Hon’ble President of China, H E Mr Xi Jinping met and held a bilateral meeting with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday.”

Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud briefed the newsmen about the outcome of the meeting between the two leaders and described it as: “A very successful discussion was held between the two leaders in a very cordial environment.”

Giving out details about the Li-Hasina meeting, BSS said the agreements were inked in the presence of Ms. Hasina and Mr. Li after the delegation-level talks between the two countries.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Prime Minister was accorded a red carpet reception and greeted by Premier Li as she reached for the bilateral meeting.

The bilateral talks mainly featured the Rohingya issue, business, trade and commerce, investments, and bilateral relations alongside various regional and international matters.

The instruments on cooperation in the economic and banking sector, trade and investment, digital economy, infrastructure development, assistance in disaster management, construction of 6th and 9th Bangladesh-China friendship bridges, export of agricultural products from Bangladesh and people-to-people connectivity were signed, the BSS report said.

