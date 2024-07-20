ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh Army enforces curfew as student-led protests spiral

Updated - July 20, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 11:57 am IST - DHAKA

The curfew will ease for two hours from 12 p.m. on July 20 to allow people to shop for supplies and complete other chores

Reuters

Bangladesh soldiers stand guard along the road following a curfew and the deployment of military forces in Dhaka on July 20, 2024, after days of clashes during protests against government job quotas across the country. Soldiers were out in force on July 20 in cities around Bangladesh after another day of lethal clashes between student protesters and police prompted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to cancel foreign visits. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh soldiers patrolled Dhaka's deserted streets on July 20 amid a curfew to quell deadly students-led protests against government job quotas that have killed more than 100 people this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

A suspension on internet and text message services has remained in place since July 18, cutting off Bangladesh from the world as police cracked down on protests that have continued despite a ban on public gatherings.

The violent clashes have killed at least 105 people and injured thousands this week, according to data from hospitals across Bangladesh. The Dhaka Medical College Hospital received 27 dead bodies on Friday between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media body seeks probe into reporter’s death during Bangladesh unrest

The nationwide unrest initially broke out over student anger against new quotas for government jobs, including 30% for the families of those who fought for independence from Pakistan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

That measure has opened old and sensitive political fault lines between those who fought for Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971 and those accused of collaborating with Islamabad.

Over the past five days, police have fired tear gas and hurled sound grenades to scatter protesters during the nationwide unrest, as demonstrators clashed with security personnel, throwing bricks and setting fire to vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-quota protesters clash with the police in Dhaka on July 18, 2024. Bangladesh woke on July 19 to survey destruction left by the deadliest day of ongoing student protests so far, which saw government buildings torched by demonstrators and a nationwide internet blackout put into effect. | Photo Credit: AFP

With the death toll climbing and police unable to contain the violent protests, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government on Friday imposed a national curfew and deployed the military.

The curfew will ease for two hours from 12 p.m. on July 20 to allow people to shop for supplies and complete other chores, TV channels reported.

The curfew will last until 10 a.m. on July 21 at which point the government will assess the situation and decide the next course of action, the reports added.

Help evacuate students stranded in violence-hit Bangladesh: Assam to Centre

The demonstrations — the biggest since Hasina was re-elected for a fourth successive term this year — have also been fuelled by high unemployment among young people, who make up nearly a fifth of a population of 170 million.

International rights groups have criticised the internet suspension and actions of security forces. The European Union said it is deeply concerned by the violence and loss of life.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US