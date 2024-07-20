Bangladesh Army enforces curfew as student-led protests spiral

Bangladesh soldiers patrolled Dhaka's deserted streets on July 20 amid a curfew to quell deadly students-led protests against government job quotas that have killed more than 100 people this week.

A suspension on internet and text message services has remained in place since July 18, cutting off Bangladesh from the world as police cracked down on protests that have continued despite a ban on public gatherings.

The violent clashes have killed at least 105 people and injured thousands this week, according to data from hospitals across Bangladesh. The Dhaka Medical College Hospital received 27 dead bodies on Friday between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The nationwide unrest initially broke out over student anger against new quotas for government jobs, including 30% for the families of those who fought for independence from Pakistan.

That measure has opened old and sensitive political fault lines between those who fought for Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971 and those accused of collaborating with Islamabad.

Over the past five days, police have fired tear gas and hurled sound grenades to scatter protesters during the nationwide unrest, as demonstrators clashed with security personnel, throwing bricks and setting fire to vehicles.

With the death toll climbing and police unable to contain the violent protests, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government on Friday imposed a national curfew and deployed the military.

The curfew will ease for two hours from 12 p.m. on July 20 to allow people to shop for supplies and complete other chores, TV channels reported.

The curfew will last until 10 a.m. on July 21 at which point the government will assess the situation and decide the next course of action, the reports added.

The demonstrations — the biggest since Hasina was re-elected for a fourth successive term this year — have also been fuelled by high unemployment among young people, who make up nearly a fifth of a population of 170 million.

International rights groups have criticised the internet suspension and actions of security forces. The European Union said it is deeply concerned by the violence and loss of life.