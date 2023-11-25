HamberMenu
Bangkok World Hindu Congress | Diversity of Hindu society has led to disunity, says RSS leader Hosabale

‘India will show the path of happiness and satisfaction to the world,’ says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

November 25, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - Bangkok

PTI
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat(right) wth RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. File photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat(right) wth RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Dattatreya Hosabale has made a strong pitch for better coordination among various Hindu organisations to articulate the voice of the community effectively, contending that their diversity has led to disunity in many countries.

Addressing the World Hindu Congress (WHC) here in Thailand's capital on Friday, November 24, 2023 RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said strengthening of Hindu organisations globally was the need of the hour to address the challenges faced by the society.

Also read: All Indians share the same DNA, cannot be differentiated on basis of worship, says RSS chief

He said many associations, organisations, and forums have been formed in different parts of the world based on language, sect, castes, sub-castes, and gurus, with everybody "hammering" on their work.

"But, in this diversity of organisations, Hindu is lost. The larger objective should not be forgotten. Many a time, the diversity of Hindu society has led to disunity in many places," Mr. Hosabale said.

He called for better collaboration among organisations to iron out contradictions and differences in a bid to articulate the voice of the Hindu society in an effective manner.

"Hindu organisations will have to share information, coordinate, cooperate, collaborate among themselves, and avoid duplication. Duplication will lead nowhere,"Mr. Hosabale said.

Mr. Hosabale said proselytisation, suppression of human rights of Hindus, and absence of departments of Hindu studies and Indian languages in many universities in the Western world were some of the challenges that needed to be addressed through better organisation.

The quadrennial event began on Friday with the blowing of the conch by Swami Vigyanananda, the founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation with delegates from over 60 countries participating in the three-day event.

The WHC on Friday renounced the word Hinduism, contending that the term reflected oppressive and discriminatory and embraced Hindutva and Hindu Dharma to refer to the "eternal" religion.

It adopted a declaration here asserting that the word Hindutva was more accurate as it includes the gamut of all that the word 'Hindu' implies.

Earlier in the day, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said India will show the path of happiness and satisfaction to the world which is stumbling from experiments with materialism, communism and capitalism.

He appealed to Hindus across the world to reach out to each other and connect with the world together.

