Ban reversed, but Donald Trump to stay away from Twitter

November 21, 2022 09:20 am | Updated 09:24 am IST - WASHINGTON

Donald Trump, who on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the White House in 2024, praised Elon Musk and said he had always liked him

Reuters

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he had no interest in returning to Twitter. File | Photo Credit: AP

Donald Trump on Saturday said he had no interest in returning to Twitter even as a slim majority voted in favour of reinstating the former U.S. President, who was banned from the social media service for inciting violence, in a poll organized by new owner Elon Musk. Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll with 51.8% voting in favour of reinstatement.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Mr. Musk tweeted.

Sticking to guns

But Mr. Trump said he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing “phenomenally well”.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment. Mr. Trump, who on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the White House in 2024, praised Mr. Musk and said he had always liked him. But Mr. Trump also said Twitter suffered from bots, fake and that the problems it faced were “incredible”.

