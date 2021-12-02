Ball is in U.S. court, says Iran

Tehran

02 December 2021 22:09 IST

Iran said on Thursday that an agreement to revive his country’s nuclear deal with world powers was “within reach” but it depended on the goodwill of the West.

The ball is now in Washington’s court, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter that negotiations in Vienna were “proceeding with seriousness” and the removal of sanctions was a “fundamental priority”.

Advertising

Advertising

The talks resumed on Monday after Iran paused them in June following the election of ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi.

European diplomats had warned on Tuesday that “we don’t have the luxury to spend time on niceties” and they would assess the “seriousness” of Iran’s position in the next 48 hours.

In his tweet, the foreign minister said experts’ talks were continuing and that he was in daily contact with his deputy and lead negotiator, Ali Bagheri.

“Good deal within reach if the West shows goodwill. We seek rational, sober and result-oriented dialogue,” said Amir-Abdollahian.