Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charge over 'Rust' shooting

The film's armorer will also be charged

January 19, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Los Angeles

AFP
Actor Alec Baldwin. File

Actor Alec Baldwin. File | Photo Credit: AP

Alec Baldwin is to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the accidental shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the low-budget western "Rust," a prosecutor said Thursday.

The film's armorer, who was responsible for the weapon that fired the shot that killed Halyna Hutchins, will also be charged, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced.

If convicted, they both face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the 'Rust' film crew," Carmack-Altwies said.

"On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

