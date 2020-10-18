Baku vows to retaliate after missile attack

Ganja

18 October 2020 04:30 IST

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev vowed on Saturday to take revenge on Armenia after a missile strike killed 12 sleeping people in the city of Ganja, a dramatic escalation in the conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The early hours attack, which also saw a strike on the nearby strategic city of Mingecevir, came hours after Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert, the capital of the ethnic Armenian separatist region.

The explosions in Ganja levelled a row of houses and left at least 40 people injured. In televised remarks, Mr. Aliyev said his Army would “take revenge on the battlefield”..

