Bahrain prime minister has died, royal palace says

Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. File | Photo Credit: PTI
Reuters DUBAI 11 November 2020 14:01 IST
Updated: 11 November 2020 14:01 IST

The burial ceremony will take place upon the repatriation of his body.

Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa has died, the royal palace announced on Wednesday on Twitter.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Wednesday morning at Mayo Clinic hospital in the United States, Bahrain’s state news agency said.

The burial ceremony will take place upon the repatriation of his body and the funeral will be limited to a specific number of relatives, the statement said.

Official mourning has been declared for a week.

