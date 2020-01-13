Badminton champion Kento Momota injured in Malaysia accident, driver killed

Badminton world number one Kento Momota was injured in a pre-dawn vehicle collision in Malaysia on Monday, just hours after he secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters.
The Japanese shuttler was with three other players en-route to the administrative capital of Putrajaya when the hired van they were in rammed into the rear of a 30-tonne truck, the local fire and rescue department said in a brief statement.
The driver of the van was killed in the incident.
The fire and rescue department said it was still working to extricate the driver's body from the wreckage.
Momota and the other players suffered light injuries, the department said, and had been sent to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment.
On Sunday, Momota defeated former world champion Viktor Axelsen to win the Malaysia Masters, the first tournament of the BWF 2020 World Tour season.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.