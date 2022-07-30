World

Backtracking on denial, Sri Lanka now confirms Chinese vessel’s arrival

The arrival of the vessel, Yuan Wang 5, was highlighted by Belt & Road Initiative Sri Lanka, a Colombo-based organisation studying China’s ambitious connectivity project.  Photo: brisl.org
Meera Srinivasan COLOMBO July 30, 2022 17:23 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 18:08 IST

Days after denying reports of the scheduled arrival of a Chinese research vessel, and following New Delhi’s “clear message” about “carefully monitoring” the development, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence on Saturday confirmed that the vessel had sought clearance to call at the southern Hambantota Port in August. 

“The vessel will be in Hambantota from August 11 to 17, mainly for replenishment, including fuel,” Sri Lanka’s defence ministry media spokesman Col. Nalin Herath said. 

Reports of the vessel, involved in space and satellite tracking, drew notice in New Delhi earlier this week, when External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told the weekly media briefing that India “carefully monitors any development having a bearing its security and economic interests.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Soon after, China said it hopes that “relevant parties” would refrain from interfering with its “legitimate maritime activities”, news agency  Reuters reported. The remark indicated that the Chinese vessel’s arrival could potentially leave Colombo caught between New Delhi and Beijing’s interests once again.   

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the Ministry of Defence in Colombo did not explain why it had earlier denied the vessel’s arrival, Col. Herath said: “Such vessels periodically come from various countries such as India, China, Japan, Australia. It is nothing unusual.”  

However, geostrategic analysts are closely watching the development, given past tensions between Colombo and New Delhi, especially after Colombo allowed a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine Changzheng 2 to dock at its port in 2014.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Sri Lanka
China
Read more...