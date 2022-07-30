Backtracking on denial, Sri Lanka now confirms Chinese vessel’s arrival

The vessel will be in Hambantota from August 11 to 17, mainly for replenishment, including fuel, said a Sri Lankan defence ministry media spokesman

The arrival of the vessel, Yuan Wang 5, was highlighted by Belt & Road Initiative Sri Lanka, a Colombo-based organisation studying China’s ambitious connectivity project. Photo: brisl.org

Days after denying reports of the scheduled arrival of a Chinese research vessel, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence on Saturday confirmed that the vessel had sought clearance to call at the southern Hambantota Port in August.

“The vessel will be in Hambantota from August 11 to 17, mainly for replenishment, including fuel,” Defence Ministry media spokesman Col. Nalin Herath said.

Reports of the vessel, involved in space and satellite tracking, drew notice in New Delhi earlier this week, when External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told the weekly media briefing that India “carefully monitors” any development having a bearing its security and economic interests.

While the Ministry of Defence in Colombo did not explain why it had earlier denied the vessel’s arrival, Col. Herath said: “Such vessels periodically come from various countries such as India, China, Japan, Australia. It is nothing unusual.” However, geostrategic analysts are closely watching the development, given past tensions between Colombo and New Delhi, especially after Colombo allowed a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine Changzheng 2 to dock at its port in 2014.

Meanwhile, following New Delhi’s remarks on the Chinese vessel’s planned visit, China has said it hopes that “relevant parties” would refrain from interfering with its “legitimate maritime activities”, Reuters reported.